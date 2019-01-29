ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Fixtures: Complete list of matches, dates and venues

The men’s competition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between October 18 and November 15 it was announced on January 29 at an event in Australia. The tournament will get underway with several qualifying matches before hosts Australia take on world’s top-ranked Pakistan in the first match of the tournament-proper on October 24 under lights at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Defending champions West Indies will play their first Super 12 group stage match against New Zealand on October 25 in Melbourne. Windies had won the competition in 2016, held in India, after beating England in the final in dramatic fashion.

Australia, Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand and two qualifiers make up Group 1 of the Super 12s. India, England, South Africa Afghanistan and two qualifiers make up the other group.

The first semi-final will take place at the SCG on November 11, with Adelaide Oval hosting the second semi-final the following night. The final will be played at the MCG on November 15.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: “Whenever we host an event in Australia we know we can guarantee the one billion cricket fans around the world a great show.

“The world’s best players. Outstanding venues. Noisy, passionate, knowledgeable fans. Exciting cricket. This is the perfect combination for a T20 World Cup and in 2020 we go one step further with two T20 World Cups in one year.”

FORMAT

The top eight-ranked teams based on ICC World T20I Team Rankings as on December 31, 2018 have automatically qualified for the tournament. Pakistan (2009 champions) and India (2007 champions) enter the event as the teams ranked one and two in the world, based on the ICC T20I Team Rankings at December 31, 2018, and have therefore been kept in different groups for the Super 12 stage.

First round of matches will be played between October 18 and October 23. This will see Sri Lanka and three qualifiers compete in Group A and Bangladesh with three qualifiers compete in Group B for a place in the Super 12s. The Super 12 stage of the tournament gets underway on October 24.

GROUPS

Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, Group A Team 1, Group B Team 2

Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, Group B Team 1, Group A Team 2

ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Schedule

First round

October 18, 2020: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (8.30 AM IST)

October 18: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (1:30 PM IST)

October 19: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (8.30 AM IST)

October 19: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (1:30 PM IST)

October 20: Qualifier A3 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (8.30 AM IST)

October 20: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A2, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (1:30 PM IST)

October 21: Qualifier B3 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (8.30 AM IST)

October 21: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B2, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (1:30 PM IST)

October 22: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (8.30 AM IST)

October 22: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong (1:30 PM IST)

October 23: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (8.30 AM IST)

October 23: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania (1:30 PM IST)

Super 12s Schedule

October 24: Australia vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1:30 PM IST)

October 24: India vs South Africa, Perth Stadium, Perth (4.30 PM IST)

October 25: A1 vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart (8.30 AM IST)

October 25: New Zealand vs Windies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1.30 PM IST)

October 26: Afghanistan vs A2, Perth Stadium, Perth (11.30 AM IST)

October 26: England vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth (4.30 PM IST)

October 27: New Zealand vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart (1.30 PM IST)

October 28: Afghanistan vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth (11.30 AM IST)

October 28: Australia vs Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth (4.30 PM IST)

October 29: Pakistan vs A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (8.30 AM IST)

October 29: India vs A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1.30 PM IST)

October 30: England vs South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1.30 PM IST)

October 30: Windies vs B2, Perth Stadium, Perth (4.30 PM IST)

October 31: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (9.30 AM IST)

October 31: Australia vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (2.30 PM IST)

November 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9.00 AM IST)

November 1: India vs England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1.30 PM IST)

November 2: A2 vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (8.30 AM IST)

November 2: New Zealand vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (2.30 PM IST)

November 3: Pakistan vs Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9.00 AM IST)

November 3: Australia vs B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2.00 PM IST)

November 4: England vs Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane (2.30 PM IST)

November 5: South Africa vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9.00 AM IST)

November 5: India vs B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2.00 PM IST)

November 6: Pakistan vs B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (8.30 AM IST)

November 6: Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1.30 PM IST)

November 7: England vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (9.00 AM IST)

November 7: Windies vs A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (1.30 PM IST)

November 8: South Africa vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (8.30 AM IST)

November 8: India vs Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1.30 PM IST)

Semi-finals

November 11: To be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney (1.30 PM IST)

November 12: To be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (2.00 PM IST)

Final

November 15: To be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. (1.30 PM IST)