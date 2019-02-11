ICC T20I Rankings: Kuldeep Yadav rises to career-best second, India lose points

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has risen one place to a career-best second in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers. Kuldeep registered figures of 2/26 in the third T20I between India and New Zealand which Men in Blue lost by four runs in a nail biter and eventually the series 2-1. The 24-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner picked up the wickets of well-set openers Tim Seifert and Colin Munro in the only match he played during the series. He is now only behind Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the table.

Fellow left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya is another India player to move up as he advanced 39 places to a career-best 58th while openers Rohit Sharma (up three places to seventh) and Shikhar Dhawan (up one place to 11th) have made progress in the charts with useful knocks.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson (up one place to 12th), Ross Taylor (up seven places to 51st) and Tim Seifert (up 87 places to a career-best 83rd) among batsmen and Tim Southee (up seven places to 30th) among bowlers are some notable gainers. Mitchell Santner has moved four places to tenth in the list.

In the team rankings, India continue to hold the second spot but have dropped two points. This 2-1 loss against New Zealand was India’s first ever T20I series defeat. Pakistan continue to lead the table with 135 points but have also dropped three points in their series defeat. South Africa have overtaken Australia and England to third place following their 2-1 series win over Pakistan. Nepal have overtaken the UAE marginally to be in 14th position even as they come on to the table within a week of similarly crossing the threshold of eight matches and gaining entry onto the ODI table.

For South Africa, left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks’s eight wickets against Pakistan have helped him re-enter the rankings at a career-best 81st while his compatriot Chris Morris has gained seven slots to reach a career-best 21st position after finishing with six wickets. Andile Phehlukwayo has also advanced 15 places to a career-best 23rd position with five wickets. Among the Proteas batsmen, Faf du Plessis (up from 20th to 17th) and Reeza Hendricks (up from 73rd to 42nd) have been the main gainers.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam continues to lead the batting charts after scoring 151 runs in the series while Hussain Talat has gained 19 places to reach 56th position after aggregating 98 runs. Shaheen Afridi has moved up 28 places to a career-best 48th position among bowlers.