ICC T20I Rankings: Kuldeep Yadav enters top 5 of bowlers rankings

Kuldeep Yadav and Adam Zampa have made large jumps in the ICC T20I Rankings released on Monday (November 26) with both entering the top-5 of the bowlers charts for the first time in their careers. The latest player rankings include performances in the one-off T20I between Australia and South Africa, and the T20I series between Australia and India.

Advertising

In the batting rankings, Shikhar Dhawan is the biggest mover, rising five places to a career-high 11th position. The left-hander scored 76 and 41 runs, while the second match in Melbourne was washed-out. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have both dropped two places to go sixth and ninth respectively.

Yadav has jumped 20 places to claim the third position, while Zampa has leaped 17 places to occupy the fifth place. The two wrist-spinners have edged out seamers Jasprit Bumrah of India and Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman out of the top-20 to increase the number of slow bowlers to 13 in the top-20 list. Others to lose ground inside the top-20 are South Africa’s Imran Tahir in ninth (down by three places), Yuzvendra Chahal in 11th (down by seven places), Australia’s Billy Stanlake in 14th (down by five places) and Andrew Tye in 18th (down by eight places).

There is no change at the top of the rankings with Babar Azam of Pakistan continuing to be the top-ranked batsman, while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is the top-ranked bowler and Glenn Maxwell of Australia is the leading all-rounder.

Advertising

In the team rankings, India and Australia have both dropped a point with the series finishing 1-1 on Sunday in Sydney. South Africa, meanwhile, have picked up three points for their win in the one-off T20I.

ICC Top 10 Team Rankings

Pakistan -138 points India – 126 points England – 118 points Australia – 117 points South Africa – 114 points New Zealand – 112 points West Indies – 102 points Afghanistan – 92 points Sri Lanka – 87 points Bangladesh – 77 points

ICC Top 10 Batsmen Rankings

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 858 points Colin Munro (New Zealand) – 815 points Aaron Finch (Australia) – 806 points Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) – 749 points Glenn maxwell (Australia) – 745 points KL Rahul (India) – 719 points Martin Guptill (New Zealand) – 703 points Alex Hales (England) – 697 points Rohit Sharma (India) – 689 points Jason Roy (England) – 688 points

ICC Top 10 Bowlers Rankings