ICC rubbishes allegations of match-fixing in 2011 World Cup

The ICC on Friday said there is no reason to doubt the integrity of the 2011 World Cup final in which India defeated Sri Lanka, asserting that it has not been provided any evidence that would merit an investigation into the game. It categorically denied a claim by former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage that he had submitted a letter to them regarding his suspisions.

The world body’s statement came after Sri Lanka Police’s special investigation division on Friday called off a probe into allegations made by Aluthgamage that the final was fixed by “certain parties” in Sri Lanka. The police said it found no evidence supporting Aluthgamage’s unsubstantiated claims.

“We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011,” ICC’s Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

“The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011,” Marshall said.

“At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code,” the ACU head further stated.

The former Sri Lankan Sports Minister’s claims that the ICC was sent a letter alleging fixing was also rubbished.

“There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation,” Marshall said.

The statement also said that ICC takes all allegations of match-fixing seriously.

“We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position.”

“If anyone has any evidence that this match or any other has been subject to match-fixing, we would urge them to get in contact with the ICC Integrity team,” Marshall said while concluding the statement.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sports had launched an investigation into the 2011 World Cup final, after Aluthgamage had stated on 18 June that the match had been fixed.

Statements were recorded from Aluthgamage, former Chairman of the National Selection Committee Aravinda de Silva, Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga, then-skipper Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene before gthe probe was called off on Friday.

