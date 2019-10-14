ICC scraps boundary count rule, Super Over to be repeated in case of tie

ICC has scrapped the controversial rule of the team with more boundaries being awarded the match in case of a tie in a Super Over – a contingency that was brought to life in the 2019 World Cup final.

England had won the World Cup final on the basis of having hit more boundaries than New Zealand after both the match and the Super Over ended in ties. England’s 24 boundaries, compared to the Black Caps’ 17, proved to be the deciding factor in the final.

The ICC, in a press release on Monday, announced that the Super Over was to be retained as a way of deciding tied matches but that a major change would be introduced to deal with the contingency of the Super Over being tied as well.

The release by the ICC on Monday said: “The Super Over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained. Both the Cricket Committee and CEC agreed it was an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20I World Cups.”

It added, “In group stages, if the Super Over is tied the match will be tied. In Semi Finals and Finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other.”

The boundary count rule had drawn ridicule after the World Cup final was decided on its basis. “A horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change,” said Brett Lee. Rohit Sharma had said, “Some rules in cricket definitely need a serious look in.”