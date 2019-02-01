ICC’s decision to ban Sarfraz Ahmed driven by bureaucracy, not common sense, says PCB chairman Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani on Friday said that the ICC’s decision to hand a four-match ban to captain Sarfraz Ahmed over racist remarks to South African allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo was guided by bureaucracy. Speaking in an interview to ESPNcricinfo, Mani said that the governing body need not have charged Ahmed since the apologies were made face-to-face between the players and conveyed publicly, at board level, at the manager’s level, and were accepted.

“So as far as we were concerned, an apology had been tendered and accepted and the only question was whether Sarfaraz deserved any punishment. I had already said we should pull Sarfaraz out for 2-3 games. I felt very strongly that this has to be a strong message for everyone,” Mani said.

The PCB official further went on to add that the ICC had offered a reconciliation process to Andile Phehlukwayo involving an ICC mediator, as per the anti-racism code as a means to resolve such disputes. But Phehlukwayo refused the offer, which implied that everyone could move on.

“We had cleared the air. So common sense should have meant that was the end of the matter. We made an apology at all levels and it had been accepted by everyone. We have a good relationship with CSA. For the ICC to jump in because Phehlukwayo was upset and didn’t want a reconciliation process, [and to feel they] have to charge Sarfaraz, that’s where I think a bit of nonsense comes into this. What else can you achieve by sitting them in a room? They’re not school children,” he said.

Mani further questioned the time taken by the body to come to a decision. The incident took place on Tuesday night and the ICC charged the batsman on Saturday night, even though Sarfraz had already played in the 3rd ODI prior to that. The punishment was first made public by South African skipper Faf du Plessis at the toss on the 4th ODI on Sunday, not by the ICC itself.

“This is my issue that they sat on it. Our statements and apologies were public. This is not something you brush under the table, it has to be dealt with openly and transparently. We did all of that. But because ICC couldn’t get the two players in a room together, they said let’s charge him. And that to my mind is utter nonsense,” he said.

“Why this bureaucratic process that it didn’t go exactly according to the book in terms of reconciliation with an ICC mediator? We don’t need an ICC mediator. So very seriously, we will push on this because somewhere common sense was overruled by bureaucratic process,” he added.

Speaking on the issue itself, Mani said that he will speak to Ahmed about his conduct and understands its gravity. “Unfortunately, somewhere the message to the players has gotten missed, or it hasn’t sunk in, or too much time went by without further refreshing. It is a distasteful comment to make at any level. The sensitivity in South Africa is understandably very high and it was disappointing the captain made that comment – any player but the leader of the team more so,” he said.

“Obviously Sarfaraz will be spoken to. The whole team will be told that you have to be very careful. It is also a bit of a cultural issue – the word that he used, in Pakistan it would be ignored. That doesn’t mean the culture is right but the tone wasn’t in any way vicious or vindictive,” he added.