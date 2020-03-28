ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma’s fight against coronavirus

Joginder Sharma is posted as a policeman in Hisar, enforcing the nationwide coronavirus lockdown (Twitter/ICC) Joginder Sharma is posted as a policeman in Hisar, enforcing the nationwide coronavirus lockdown (Twitter/ICC)

Joginder Sharma, who became a hero for Indian cricket with an unforgettable final over of a T20 World Cup final in 2007, is now being a hero on the streets in Haryana, where he is now helping enforce the lockdown in place to counter the coronavirus pandemic. The ICC saluted him in a tweet on Saturday.

2007: #T20WorldCup hero 🏆

2020: Real world hero 💪 In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India’s Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis. [📷 Joginder Sharma] pic.twitter.com/2IAAyjX3Se — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2020

“2007: #T20WorldCup hero. 2020: Real world hero. In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India’s Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis,” the tweet said.

“I have been a DSP since 2007. This is one of a kind challenge for me as a police officer because of the general fear and I can tell you that I have seen quite a few challenges in my years of service,” said Sharma, the all-rounder who immortalised himself with the trophy-winning final over against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup summit clash in South Africa.

The 36-year-old is currently posted in Hisar as the nation observes a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the pandemic, which has killed more than 24,000 globally.

*Prevention is the only cure for Coronavirus,Let’s be together and fight with this Pandemic situation..Please cooperate with us* Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/Cl36TanfJP — Joginder Sharma (@jogisharma83) March 24, 2020

“Our duty time starts around 6am and we do patrolling, making people aware, send those who are out for fun to their homes, help those in need of essentials or medical aid and take action against those who try to defy without any good reason,” Sharma said giving a rundown of his average day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd