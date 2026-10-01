Five-run penalty after three warnings to batters: what other changes ICC make?

On Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced new rules predominantly related to playing conditions, including time-wasting, certain aspects of fielding and specifications for the ball to be used.

However, the conditions will come into effect starting with the series that begins after today; ongoing series will resume under the previous set of regulations.

Under the new playing conditions, batters wasting time will receive a warning for the first and second instances; five runs will be awarded to the fielding side if the batter repeats the offence a third time.

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The ICC decided that the use of pink balls must be mutually agreed upon ahead of a Test match, and it remains binding for the whole contest. “As a trial, pink balls may be used in daytime Tests by mutual agreement to reduce loss of play due to bad light. The use of a pink ball must be agreed before the start of the Test and once agreed, must apply for the duration of the match,” the ICC said in a statement. “The decision cannot be changed after the match has started. Switching from a red to a pink ball is also not allowed once the match has commenced,” it said.