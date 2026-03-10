ICC deny bias claims after West Indies, South Africa’s delayed flights from India after T20 WC exit

The International Cricket Council (ICC) denied the claims made against the world cricket body regarding the preferential treatment offered to England after their T20 World Cup exit, leaving India earlier than other teams amid the growing tensions in the Middle East.

Following the concerns raised by the West Indies and South Africa over their delayed departures after their T20 World Cup exits from India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has denied claims of any preferential treatments for certain teams. Questions were raised after England were able to get back to the UK last Saturday using a charter flight from Mumbai even as the West Indies remained stranded in Kolkata for over a week after their Super 8 exit. Losing to New Zealand in the first semi-final in Kolkata five days ago, South Africa too remain in India ahead of a proposed travel plan on Tuesday.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan had levelled accusations against the ICC, claiming that the international board only favours “powerful governing bodies”.

“So England got knocked out on Thurs, get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That’s where the power is all wrong ..,” Vaughan wrote on X. “All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn’t count .. #JustSaying.”

According to a BBC report, an ICC spokesperson refuted Vaughan’s claims and said: “Decisions on departure sequencing are being driven solely by airspace availability, aircraft routing permissions, visa requirements and operational safety considerations. Any suggestion that teams have been prioritised based on anything other than these constraints is incorrect.”

South Africa cricketers Quinton de Kock and David Miller had voiced their displeasure last Sunday on social media. “Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others,” De Kock wrote in a Story on his Instagram account.

Miller, meanwhile, expressed his anger in the comments section of a post from ESPNcricinfo. “Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight. While WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata,” he wrote.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy too questioned the authorities through multiple social media posts. Sammy also replied to Miller’s social media comment, writing: @davidmillersa12 a lil louder for those in the back to hear please sir.”

While the teams were scheduled to fly out from the country together on Tuesday, the ICC responded to the claims of preferential treatment.

“The safety and well-being of players, support staff, officials, and our own workforce remain our absolute priority as we respond to the evolving situation affecting air travel across parts of the Middle East,” the ICC said. “The current disruption to multiple airspaces has created a highly complex and fast-moving logistical challenge.

“For instance, the England team and their staff were able to fly out from Mumbai without restriction due to the route’s airspace being unaffected and flights operating as usual.

“The ICC categorically refutes any claims of bias in this or other instances, and has been fully accommodating of specific demands and conditions put forth by teams,” the spokesperson added.