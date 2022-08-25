scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

ICC releases standing tickets for Indo-Pak T20 World Cup clash

The general tickets for the marquee game were sold out within five minutes of going on sale in February.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup, asia cup ind vs pak, IND vs PAK highlights, Virat Kohli in Asia cup, Mohammad Amir in Asia Cup, Shahid Afriri in Asia Cup,sports news, indian expressIndia superfan Sudhir Gautam with Pakistan superfan Bashir Chacha during Asia Cup 2018. ( Twitter/Sudhir Gautam)

Standing room tickets were released on Thursday for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture between India and Pakistan at the MCG on October 23.

Over 4000 standing room tickets will be available for 30 Australian dollars and sold on a first come, first served basis, said the International Cricket Council.

“The ticket release ensures that as many fans as possible can attend the fixture scheduled to be played on Sunday 23 October. A limited number of packages also remain available for purchase via the ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel & Tours programmes,” said the ICC.

The organisers will also launch a re-sale platform closer to the tournament’s opening match on October 16.

“Fans who miss out on tickets can still book their place to see the world’s best cricketers at other T20 World Cup matches, with kids tickets starting from just $5 and adult tickets from $20,” the ICC said.

“Tickets are also still available to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final, also being played at the MCG on 13 November.”

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 10:49:24 am
