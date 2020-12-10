ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma end 2020 as top two ODI batsmen

India skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (File Photo)

Virat Kohli will end the year as the top-ranked ODI batsman after retaining the spot in the latest ICC rankings. The Indian skipper is followed by his compatriot Rohit Sharma, who continues to occupy the second spot, despite not featuring in the recently-concluded 3-match ODI series against Australia.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Ross Taylor and Australia captain Aaron Finch are the 3rd, 4th and 5th ranked batters, respectively.

Hardik Pandya has made his first appearance in the top 50 batsmen. Pandya is now sitting on the 49th position.

🔸 One 💯, two fifties

🏏 249 runs at 83 Australia captain Aaron Finch, who was the top run-scorer in the #AUSvIND ODIs, has moved into the top five in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings 🙌 pic.twitter.com/U2ZSH5fDCW — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2020

Steve Smith’s pair of 62-ball centuries in the first two matches has powered him back into the top 20 of ODI rankings for the first time since 2018. He is currently at 15th position with 707 points. Glenn Maxwell, with two fifties aggregated 167 runs in the series and that has helped him get back in the top 20 as well. This is the first time Maxwell has been in the top 20 since February 2017.

In the ICC rankings for ODI bowlers, Adam Zampa’s seven wickets took him to the 14th position with a career-best 623 points. Pacer Josh Hazlewood took 6 wickets and moved up a place to the 6th rank.

