Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

ICC rankings: R Ashwin moves up to joint fourth, Shreyas Iyer jumps 10 spots to be 16th

Ashwin has moved up one slot and is joint-fourth among bowlers along with teammate Jasprit Bumrah after finishing with six wickets in the match.

ICC rankings, R Ashwin, ICC Test rankings, Shreyas Iyer, Later rankingsIndia's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the second day of the first test cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday made significant gains in the ICC rankings after helping India win the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Ashwin has moved up one slot and is joint-fourth among bowlers along with teammate Jasprit Bumrah after finishing with six wickets in the match.

He has also inched up three places to 84th among batters following a crucial unbeaten knock of 42 in the second innings that enabled a three-wicket victory and won India crucial WTC points.

Ashwin, who has been the No. 1 bowler and all-rounder in the past, has also earned seven rating points in the all-rounders’ rankings, which are led by his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja is currently on 369 rating points while Ashwin is on 343.

Iyer, who partnered Ashwin in an unbroken 71-run partnership that steered the team to victory, has attained a career-best 16th position.

Iyer’s scores of 87 and 29 not out have helped him progress from 26th position, his previous best in the rankings.

Despite his player of the series performance in Bangladesh, Cheteshwar Pujara slipped three places to be 19th, while veteran batter Virat Kohli dropped two places from 12th to 14th after a forgettable series.

Rishabh Pant remains the top-ranked Indian batter in sixth position after gaining three rating points courtesy his score of 93 in the first innings, while fast bowler Umesh Yadav has gained five places to reach 33rd position after finishing with five wickets in the match.

Bangladesh batter Litton Das has attained a career-best 12th position after scores of 25 and 73 while Mominul Haque (up five places to 68th), Zakir Hasan (up seven places to joint-70th) and Nurul Hasan (up five places to 93rd) have also moved up the rankings.

Spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have gained two spots each to reach 28th and 29th positions, respectively, while captain Shakib Al Hasan has gained one spot and is 32nd. Taijul had a four-wicket haul in the first innings while Mehidy and Shakib finished with six wickets each in the match.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 14:33 IST
