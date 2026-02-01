ICC warns PCB on boycotting match against India in T20 World Cup asking to consider ‘long-term implications for cricket in its own country’

Hours after the Pakistan government announced that the cricket team of the country will not play against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the ICC has warned to reconsider the stance, making the board aware of the long-term implications they might face as a result of boycotting the high-profile fixture.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” read an ICC press release.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India,” said a post on X (Formerly Twitter) on Sunday.