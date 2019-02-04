How India can topple England as top-ranked ODI team

England and India are separated by four rating points in the ICC ODI Rankings as of February 3, 2019, with the former on 126 points and Virat Kohli-captained India on 122 points. There is a possibility that India could topple England in the rankings even before they play Australia at home. For that, India would have to rely on West Indies continuing their strong show against England and winning the five-match series.

Advertising

As per the predictor, if West Indies win the series 3-2, they would help India to the top of the pile with 122 points and England dropping to 121 points. However, should England win the series 3-2, they would lose points but still stay on 123 points as against 122 of India.

In other possible series outcomes such as 4-1 win for West Indies, England would drop further to 120 points and stay in second place. If Windies clean sweep England, the Eoin Morgan captained side would drop to 118 points but still keep their second place in the charts.

On the reverse, if England blank the Windies, they would strengthen their hold at the top to five points. They would then move to 127 points with India staying on 122. Should Windies clinch a win from England’s grasp, England would drop a point and reach 125 points.

In their last ODI outing, England beat Sri Lanka 3-1 in a five-match series in the island nation. However, England have begun their tour of West Indies in dismal fashion. England lost the opening Test in Barbados by 381 runs and the second by 10 wickets in Antigua. The action shifts to the third and final Test in St. Lucia with West Indies skipper Jason Holder banned for slow over rate.

The limited overs competition gets underway on February 20 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. It then stays in Barbados for the second ODI (on Feb 22) before moving to Grenada for third and fourth ODI (Feb 25 and Feb 27) with the final ODI in St. Lucia on March 2. The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is with the series ending on March 10.

ICC ODI Rankings (updated on February 3, 2019)

Advertising

England – 126 points India – 122 points South Africa – 111 points New Zealand – 111 points Pakistan – 102 points Australia – 100 points Bangladesh – 93 points Sri Lanka – 78 points West Indies – 72 points Afghanistan – 67 points

India’s next ODI assignment will be the five-match series at home against Australia which begins on March 2. This series will be preceded by two T20Is on February 24 and February 27. In their most recent outing, India beat New Zealand 4-1 for their biggest series win there.