Toggle Menu
ICC ODI Rankings: Yuzvendra Chahal joins top five club; New Zealand slip one positionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/icc-odi-rankings-yuzvendra-chahal-bowling-new-zealand-vs-india-5568092/

ICC ODI Rankings: Yuzvendra Chahal joins top five club; New Zealand slip one position

Yuzvendra Chahal rose a spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings after the 5-match series against New Zealand.

India tour of New Zealand 2019
Yuzvendra Chahal saw a rise in ODI rankings. (Source: AP)

Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday joined the top five club in ICC ODI rankings for bowlers. The right-armer, who was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the series along with Kuldeep Yadav with 9 wickets, climbed up one position to take the 5th spot in the rankings.

Chahal, who bowled at an average of 24.33 with an economy rate of 5.34, is now the third Indian bowler along with Jasprit Bumrha and Kuldeep Yadav to make it into the top five. Bumrah, who was rested for the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand, maintained his top position in the rankings.

Yadav, who picked up 9 wickets in the series, dropped one place in the rankings to slip to 4th position, while New Zealand seamer Trent Boult, who was the leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in the series, rose seven positions to take the third position in the rankings.

New Zealand, who slumped to 4-1 defeat in the series against India, slipped one position in the ICC Rankings to go from 4th to 3rd position. India, despite the big win, remained in the 2nd position, four points below table-toppers England.

Advertising

In the batting rankings, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma retained their top two spots, while Shikhar Dhawan slipped two positions to go 10th in thee rankings. Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni also saw a jump of three spots in the batting rankings to reach 17th position.

ICC Batting Rankings

1. Virat Kohli- 887

2. Rohit Sharma – 854

3. Ross Taylor – 821

4. Joe Root – 807

5. Babar Azam –  801

6. Faf du Plessis – 791

7. Shai Hope – 780

8. Q. de Kock – 758

9. Fakhar Zaman – 755

10. Shikhar Dhawan – 744

 

ICC Bowling Rankings

1. Jasprit Bumrah – 808

2. Rashid Khan – 788

3. Trent Boult – 732

4. Kuldeep Yadav – 719

5. Yuzvendra Chahal – 709

6. M. Rahman – 695

7. Kagiso Rabada – 688

8. Adil Rashid – 683

9. M. Ur Rahman – 679

10. J. Hazlewood – 665

 

ICC Team Rankings

1. England – 126

2. India – 122 (+1)

3. South Africa – 111

4. New Zealand – 111 (-1)

5. Pakistan – 102

6. Australia – 100

7. Bangladesh – 93

8. Sri Lanka – 78

9. West Indies – 72

10. Afghanistan – 67

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Australia vs Sri Lanka: Mitchell Starc takes 10 wickets to lead Aussies to 2-0 series win
2 WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal fails to chase down MS Dhoni for appearance on 'Chahal TV'
3 India vs New Zealand T20 2019: Schedule, Time Table, Squad, Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings, Broadcast Channel