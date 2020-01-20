ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma consolidate top spots; Jasprit Bumrah leads pack

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a 137-run partnership in the series decider against Australia. (Source: AP Photo) Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a 137-run partnership in the series decider against Australia. (Source: AP Photo)

Virat Kohli and his vice-captain Rohit Sharma maintained their top two positions in the recently released ICC ODI Rankings on Monday, whereas fit-again Jasprit Bumrah continued to lead among the bowlers after a successful comeback to white-ball cricket.

After bouncing back to clinch the series 2-1 after winning the series decider by seven wickets on Sunday, it is no surprise that India ruled large in the rankings. Rohit’s match-winning hundred and the Indian captain’s crucial 89-run knock in the chase helped the two talismans consolidate their spots.

With 183 runs under his belt against Australia, Kohli was the Player-of-the-Series, while Rohit was a close second, garnering 171 runs in the rubber. Kohli (886 points) and Rohit (868 points) have gained two and three ratings points, respectively to occupy the top two positions in the batting rankings.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is in third position with 829 points, the ICC said in a statement. Both the Australian openers, David Warner and Aaron Finch, moved one place each after their centuries in the first match of the series in Mumbai, which Australia won by ten wickets. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey is in 31st position after gaining two slots.

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan has also gained seven slots to reach 15th position with 170 runs in two innings, missing a chance to bat in Bengaluru after injuring his shoulder while fielding. KL Rahul, who opened in his place in the final ODI, has gained 21 slots to reach 50th position with an aggregate of 146 runs.

Australia’s Steve Smith, who topped the series with an aggregate of 229 runs including a knock of 131 in the final ODI, has been rewarded with a four-place jump to 23rd position.

On the other hand, Bumrah, who returned from injury in the Australia series, is atop the bowlers chart with 764 points despite taking just one wicket in the entire series. His economy and his ability to put the batsmen on their backfoot in the death overs put the 26-year-old ahead of New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Australian Pat Cummins complete the top five. Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa’s five wickets in the series saw him advance 20 places to reach 37th position, while his compatriot Kane Richardson has moved from 77th to 65th.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has moved up two slots to be 27th among bowlers after finishing with four wickets in the series. He also scored 45 runs in two innings and has gained four places in the all-rounders’ list to be ranked 10th.

Ben Stokes still remains the top all-rounder of the world in ODIs with 304 points, who is closely followed by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi with 301 points. Pakistan’s Imad Wasim, England’s Chris Woakes, and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan complete the top five.

