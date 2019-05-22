ICC ODI Rankings: Shakib Al Hasan becomes No.1 all-rounder, only two Indians feature in top 20

Shakib Al Hasan has climbed to the top of the latest ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders on the back of his superb showing in the recent tri-nation series in Ireland, which Bangladesh won to claim their first title in a multi-nation tournament. He has displaced Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan from the top of the rankings.

No Indians feature in the top 10 list of all-rounders. Kedar Jadhav, who is part of India’s World Cup team and is recovering from a shoulder injury, is the best-placed Indian at 12th spot, tied with South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo and Moeen Ali of England. Hardik Pandya is ranked 20th.

The other Indians in the top 30 are Kuldeep Yadav, who is ranked 23rd, tied with Colin de Grandhomme, and Ravindra Jadeja, who is ranked 28th.

The 32-year-old Shakib played three matches in the recent tri-series, totaling 140 runs, including two unbeaten half-centuries, and also picked up two wickets.

Shakib now has 359 points, 20 clear of Rashid Khan, who has now slipped to No. 2. Rashid’s Afghanistan team-mate Mohammad Nabi completes the top three, with 319 points.

Pakistan are the only other team to have two players in the top 10, with Imad Wasim at No. 4 and Mohammad Hafeez claiming the seventh spot. They are separated by New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner (No.5) and England’s Chris Woakes, who leapfrogged four places to No. 6.

West Indies captain Jason Holder is their top-ranked all-rounder at number eight, followed by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka.

England’s Ben Stokes missed out on the top 10 by one spot, finishing eight points behind Mathews.