Wednesday, February 12, 2020
ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot to Trent Boult, Ravindra Jadeja jumps to 7th

Ravindra Jadeja, who took two wickets scored 63 runs in the ODI series against New Zealand, moved to the seventh spot in both the bowlers and all-rounders list.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 12, 2020 4:42:00 pm
Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the recent ODI series against New Zealand. (Source: AP Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah lost his long-standing top spot in the recently released bowler’s list of ICC ODI rankings on Wednesday, after he went wicketless in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand. New Zealand’s Trent Boult, who is in the sidelines with an injury, leapfrogged the Indian seamer with 727 points.

Bumrah, who featured in India’s 0-3 loss to New Zealand, dropped to second place with 719 points. He conceded 167 runs in his 30 overs in the series and failed to claim a wicket for the first time in a bilateral series.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja climbed three rungs to grab the seventh position after claiming two wickets in the series. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who snapped six wickets in the series, jumped to 13th spot even as chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav slipped to the 16th place.

Jadeja, who also scored 63 runs in the series against New Zealand, moved to the seventh spot with 246 points in the all-rounders’ list which saw Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi emerge as the new world number one.

In the batting chart, India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma continued to hold on to the top two positions respectively. Ross Taylor and Quinton de Kock had considerable rises as they moved to fourth and seventh places respectively.

