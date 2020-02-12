ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot to Trent Boult, Ravindra Jadeja jumps to 7th

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the recent ODI series against New Zealand. (Source: AP Photo) Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the recent ODI series against New Zealand. (Source: AP Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah lost his long-standing top spot in the recently released bowler’s list of ICC ODI rankings on Wednesday, after he went wicketless in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand. New Zealand’s Trent Boult, who is in the sidelines with an injury, leapfrogged the Indian seamer with 727 points.

Trent Boult claims No.1 spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Bowling rankings as Jasprit Bumrah slips to second position after a wicket-less run in the recently concluded #NZvIND series. pic.twitter.com/6L5aPN1fjR — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020

Bumrah, who featured in India’s 0-3 loss to New Zealand, dropped to second place with 719 points. He conceded 167 runs in his 30 overs in the series and failed to claim a wicket for the first time in a bilateral series.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja climbed three rungs to grab the seventh position after claiming two wickets in the series. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who snapped six wickets in the series, jumped to 13th spot even as chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav slipped to the 16th place.

Jadeja, who also scored 63 runs in the series against New Zealand, moved to the seventh spot with 246 points in the all-rounders’ list which saw Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi emerge as the new world number one.

🇦🇫’s Mohammad Nabi climbs to No.1 on the MRF Tyres ICC All-rounder rankings 👏 Ben Stokes lost some ground after having been rested for the recent South Africa ODIs. Full rankings 👉 https://t.co/sipiRIYBOW pic.twitter.com/MUC101Cx04 — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020

In the batting chart, India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma continued to hold on to the top two positions respectively. Ross Taylor and Quinton de Kock had considerable rises as they moved to fourth and seventh places respectively.

Ross Taylor and Quinton de Kock, who recently hit match-winning tons for 🇳🇿 and 🇿🇦 respectively, have earned their reward in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Batting rankings! pic.twitter.com/U7Q8hPmpNQ — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020

