ICC ODI rankings: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to become No.1 ODI batsman

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam became the number one ODI batsman in ICC ODI rankings on Wednesday. Babar surpassed his Virat Kohli at the top of the rankings table with 865 points. Kohli now comes second in the list with 857 points and Babar now leads the Indian captain by eight points, the ICC said in a statement. Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 825 points to his name.

Kohli was the number one ranked ODI batsman from August 2017 to April 2021, counting to 1,258 days. Babar, a star of the Under-19 World Cups in 2010 and 2012 and who has been playing ODIs since 2015, rose to the numero uno position after he became the second-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa. The right-hander scored 228 runs with the highest score of 103.

Babar Azam 🔝🔥 The Pakistan captain has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the No.1 batsman in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC men’s ODI rankings 👑 pic.twitter.com/krxoKRDsSY — ICC (@ICC) April 14, 2021

By ending Kohli’s 1,258 day-supremacy, which adds up to over three years, Babar has emulated compatriots Zaheer Abbas (1983-84), Javed Miandad (1988-89), and Mohammad Yousuf (2003) as the number one ODI batsman.

In Tests, Babar has attained a best of the fifth position and is currently ranked sixth while in T20Is he is third but has been number one in the past.

Another Pakistani batsman, who has hogged attention, is Pakistan’s left-hander Fakhar Zaman. He also climbed to his career-best seventh place thanks to a stunning series against South Africa. He hit two centuries including a 193-run knock to end with a tally of 302 runs in the series.



Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (up four places to a career-best 11th) and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (up 29 places to 96th) have progressed, thanks to their three-wicket hauls in the match.

Kohli’s deputy, Rohit Sharma has maintained his second spot with 825 points ahead of New Zealand’s Ross Taylor. No other Indian features in the latest top 10 batting chart.

Among bowlers, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has held on to his fourth position behind top-ranked Trent Boult of New Zealand, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman and another Kiwi pacer Matt Henry.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the lone Indian to find a place in the top 10 all-rounders’ list at the number nine spot.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan leads the pack ahead of injured England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

– With PTI inputs