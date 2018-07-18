ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli top-ranked batsman, Kuldeep Yadav rises to sixth

Virat Kohli scored 71 in the last ODI against England. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli scored 71 in the last ODI against England. (Source: Reuters)

Following the limited overs series against England, India’s Virat Kohli has maintained his position at the helm of ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings for batsmen while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has moved into the top-10 for bowlers thanks to his magical spells.

India may lost the series 2-1, but Kohli remained in good form. Scores of 75, 45 and 71 runs to total 191 runs at an average of 63.66 ensured he remained in top spot. Not just that, it also gave him his career-best rating points: 911.

England’s Joe Root has climbed up to second in the charts after scoring two centuries in the three match series. Root scored an unbeaten 113 at Lord’s and followed it up with a 100* in the third and final ODI at Headingley. The spurt propelled Root to second in the rankings, jumping four places from sixth before the series began.

The 818 ratings points, however, isn’t Root’s best in his career. The 819 he had after the Brisbane ODI against Australia earlier this year, when he scored 91* in Melbourne with 46* in the next match, remain his best.

With Root moving up to second, there was movement in the middle with Pakistan’s Babar Azam moving down to third, suspended David Warner slipped two spots to fifth, while Ross Taylor went down one position to No. 6. Rohit Sharma, however, maintained his place at at No.4, with his 137* in the first ODI helping his cause.

Spinners Rashid Khan and Kuldeep made merry under warm weather and turning track. Rashid picked six wickets in the three games including 3/49 in the final ODI to carry him to a career-high 681 rating points. However, it kept him in the eighth spot. Yadav, meanwhile, jumped eight spots to take up the No 6 spot with career-high 684 rating points. Kuldeep took nine wickets in the series with returns of 6/25 and 3/68 in the first and second ODIs.

Top 10 ODI Player Rankings – Batsmen

Virat Kohli – 911 points

Joe Root – 818 points

Babar Azam – 808 points

Rohit Sharma – 806 points

David Warner – 803 points

Ross Taylor – 785 points

Quinton de Kock – 783 points

Faf du Plessis – 782 points

Kane Williamson – 778 points

Shikhar Dhawan – 770 points

Top 10 ODI Player Rankings – Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah – 763 points

Hasan Ali – 750 points

Trent Boult – 699 points

Josh Hazlewood – 696 points

Kuldeep Yadav – 684 points

Imran Tahir – 683 points

Adil Rashid – 681 points

Kagiso Rabada – 679 points

Yuzvendra Chahal – 666 points

