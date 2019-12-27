ICC must stop international cricket in India, not safe country: Javed Miandad

“Now we will see what justice ICC (deliver),” Javed Miandad said on the proposal of international cricket being banned in India. (File Photo) “Now we will see what justice ICC (deliver),” Javed Miandad said on the proposal of international cricket being banned in India. (File Photo)

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has said the ICC should declare that India is unsafe to tour for foreign countries.

“ICC, come forward and tell all the world, all the people who are members with the ICC, they must tell all the countries to stop playing any games in India because India is no longer a safe country. Other countries are better than India because there they are fighting with the people, their own people. Look at that, what’s going on? Must take action,” Miandad was quoted as saying by PakPassion.net.

Miandad added, “My message to ICC, please stop all the playing countries (from) touring India. Now you can see, now (we) will see the justice from ICC, what are they going to do and what they are going to say to the world.”

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had also made similar comments earlier this week. “At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” he had said.

These comments from within Pakistan cricket follow weeks of unabated protests across India over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Pakistan has been denied opportunities to host top-level international cricket for many years in view of the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus. Test cricket returned to Pakistan this year after a 10-year gap, with the Sri Lanka team having agreed to play in Pakistan.

