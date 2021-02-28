ICC Men’s Test rankings: Rohit Sharma attains career-best, Axar Patel moves up

Rohit Sharma moved up six places to a career-best eighth position in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after a fine performance in the third Test against England in Ahmedabad that the hosts won by 10 wickets.

Rohit was the top scorer in the first innings with 66 and remained unbeaten on 25 in the second to move ahead of teammate Cheteshwar Pujara among others. His rating points aggregate is 742, 20 more than his best of 722 in October 2019 when he was ranked 10th.

“Player of the match Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin also moved up after match-winning performances. Left-arm spinner Patel’s 11-wicket match haul has helped him gain 30 slots to reach 38th position while off-spinner Ashwin’s seven wickets lifted him four places to third position, the ICC said in a statement released.

“England spinner Jack Leach has entered the top 30 for the first time, moving up three places to 28th after taking four wickets,” it added.

ICC Test rankings. (Batsmen)”The change will not impact the way the rankings are calculated but what it means is that instead of rankings being updated at the end of a series (in ODIs and T20Is) or a Test match, they may be updated while a series or match is ongoing without performances in those matches being considered,” ICC said in a release.