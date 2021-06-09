ICC Men’s Test Rankings: Virat Kohli retains fifth spot, Rohit Sharma & Rishabh Pant at joint sixth

Virat Kohli remained at number five while Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were joint sixth in the latest edition of the ICC Men’s Test rankings for batsmen.

Kohli will lead India in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18. Pant and Rohit, who gained one spot, have 747 rating points each.

New Zealand’s double centurion Test debutant Devon Conway, who scored 200 off 347 deliveries, entered the Test batting rankings at 77th position. His skipper Kane Williamson tops the charts with 895 rating points.

“Conway, who is currently ranked fourth in T20Is and 121st in ODIs, has bettered the New Zealand mark of 440 rating points on Test debut by Lou Vincent against Australia at Perth in 2001,” read the statement released by ICC.

“Fast bowler Tim Southee is another one to make it big in the latest update to the men’s weekly rankings, his second six-wicket haul at Lord’s pushing him to a career-best third position while achieving the third best rating points by a New Zealand bowler. He has gone up to 838 points, with only Richard Hadlee (909) and Neil Wagner (859) having achieved higher bowling points,” it added.

ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. (icc.com/screengrab) ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. (icc.com/screengrab)

In the Test bowling rankings, India spinner R Ashwin was at second place with 850 rating points, only behind Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins (908 points).

West Indies’ Jason Holder retained his top position in the Test all-rounder rankings with 423 rating points.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja (386 points) and Ashwin (353) are second and fourth respectively.