ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings: Dawid Malan topples Babar Azam to grab top spot

England's Dawid Malan in action during third T20 match against Australia on Tuesday. (Dan Mullan/Pool via REUTERS)

Dawid Malan was rewarded for his brilliant performance in the T20I series against Australia as he jumped four spots to topple Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and seize the number one position in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings.

Malan had emerged as the leading scorer of the three-match series against the Aussies, in which he accumulated 129 runs while batting at a strike rate of 138.70. The England cricketer is now eight rating points ahead of Babar.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow from the same team also saw a rise in their positions. Bairstow jumped three slots to reach a career-best 19th position while Buttler moved from 40th to 28th after scoring 121 runs in two matches, which also won him the player of the series award.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch also had a fair outing, scoring 125 runs in three games, retained the third position. While Glenn Maxwell also held on to his sixth position among batsmen while gaining one slot to reach second position in the list of all-rounders led by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

India’s KL Rahul went down two spots and now sits at number four.

Among the bowlers, it was England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who gained two slots to reach the seventh position after finishing as the most successful bowler in the series with six wickets, while Australia left-arm spinner Ashton Agar’s five wickets have enabled him to retain the third position, behind the Afghanistan spin pair of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has moved into the top 10 for the first time in his career after taking three wickets in the series.

After losing the first two matches, Finch and company scored their first win of the series in the third and final T20I, which helped them reclaim the top spot in this format.

Australia started the series 10 points ahead of their rivals at 278, but were overtaken after losing the first two matches, when both were on 273 points, with England ahead on decimal points. Australia, who were number one for the first time in this format at the time of the annual update on 1 May this year, are now on 275 points and England on 271.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd