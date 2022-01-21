ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: A look at India and all teams schedule

T20 World Cup 2022: Just like the last edition, India will be launching their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against the arch-rival Pakistan on October 23 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground. On Friday, the T20 World Cup schedule was revealed. India with teams like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa are placed in Group 2.

The tournament is set to commence on October 16. The mega event will witness the participation of 12 teams in the finals of the tournament. This is the very first time that Australia have been given the opportunity to host a mega event.

Group 1 is made up of teams like Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England and two more teams will be joining from the qualifiers. Here are India’s fixtures in the 2022 T20 World Cup:

Mark your 🗓️, set your ⏰ & get set to support #TeamIndia at the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022!

Full Schedule (IST Time):

Round 1 qualifiers

* Oct. 16: Sri Lanka vs Namibia – 9:30am – Kardinia Park, Geelong

* Oct. 16 – Q2 vs Q3 – 1:30pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong

* Oct. 17: West Indies vs Scotland – 9:30am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

* Oct. 17: Q1 vs Q4 – 1:30pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

* Oct. 18: Namibia vs Q3 – 9:30am – Kardinia Park, Geelong

* Oct. 18: Sri Lanka vs Q2 – 1:30pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong

* Oct. 19: Scotland vs Q4 – 9:30am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

* Oct. 19: West Indies vs Q1 -1:30pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

* Oct. 20: Sri Lanka vs Q3 – 9:30am – Kardinia Park, Geelong

* Oct. 20: Namibia vs Q2 – 1:30 -pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong

* Oct. 21: West Indies vs Q4 – 9:30am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

* Oct. 21: Scotland vs Q1 – 1:30pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Super 12

Group 1 fixtures

* Oct. 22: Australia vs New Zealand: 12:30pm – SCG, Sydney

* Oct. 22: England vs Afghanistan – 4:30pm – Perth Stadium

* Oct. 23: A1 vs B2 – 9:30am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

* Oct. 25: Australia vs A1 – 4:30pm – Perth Stadium

* Oct. 26: England vs B2 – 9:30am – MCG, Melbourne

* Oct. 26: New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 1:30pm – MCG, Melbourne

* Oct. 28: Afghanistan vs B2 – 9:30am – MCG, Melbourne

* Oct. 28: England vs Australia – 1:30pm – MCG, Melbourne

* Oct. 29: New Zealand vs A1 – 1:30pm – SCG, Sydney

* Oct. 31 – Australia vs B2 – 1:30pm – The Gabba, Brisbane

* Nov. 1: Afghanistan vs A1 – 9:30am – The Gabba, Brisbane

* Nov. 1: England vs New Zealand- 1:30pm – The Gabba, Brisbane

* Nov. 4: New Zealand vs B2 – 9:30am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

* Nov. 4: Australia vs Afghanistan – 1:30pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

* Nov. 5: England vs A1 – 1:30pm – SCG, Sydney

Group 2 fixtures

* Oct. 23 – India vs Pakistan – 1:30pm – MCG, Melbourne

* Oct. 24: Bangladesh vs A2 – 9:30am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

* Oct. 24: South Africa vs B1 – 1:30pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

* Oct. 27: South Africa vs Bangladesh – 8:30am – SCG, Sydney

* Oct. 27: India vs A2 – 12:30pm – SCG, Sydney

* Oct. 27: Pakistan vs B1 – 4:30pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

* Oct. 30: Bangladesh vs B1 – 8:30am – The Gabba, Brisbane

* Oct. 30: Pakistan vs A2 – 12:30pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

* Oct. 30: India vs South Africa – 4:30pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

* Nov. 2: B1 vs A2 – 9:30am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

* Nov. 2: India vs Bangladesh – 1:30pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

* Nov. 3: Pakistan vs South Africa – 1:30pm – SCG, Sydney

* Nov. 6: South Africa vs A2 – 5:30am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

* Nov. 6: Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 9:30am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

* Nov. 6: India vs B1 – 1:30pm – MCG, Melbourne

Knockouts

* Nov 9: Semifinal 1 – 1:30pm – SCG, Sydney

* Nov 10: Semifinal 2 – 1:30pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

* Nov 13: Final – 1:30pm – MCG, Melbourne

Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney are a few venues where the matches will be played.

After the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 induced pandemic, Australia was not ready to host the 2021 edition. Therefore, it proposed India to swap the rights of the tournament. Thereafter, the T20 World Cup was organised in the UAE by BCCI. Cricket Australia got the postponed version of 2020 edition scheduled for 2022.