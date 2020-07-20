ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 was supposed to be held in Australia. (Source: File) ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 was supposed to be held in Australia. (Source: File)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 has been officially postponed after the ICC board met virtually on Monday.

The global event was supposed to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia but the country’s cricket board had, in May itself, expressed its inability to host amid a second surge of COVID-19 cases in the state of Victoria.

The windows for the Men’s events are:

— ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021

— ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022

— ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd