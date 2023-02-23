scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

ICC Match Referee gives ‘average’ rating to Jamtha and Kotla tracks

In Delhi, Australian batters couldn't adjust to the up and down nature of the track on the third day and lost last nine second innings wickets for 52 runs.

IND vs AUSAustralia's Matthew Kuhnemann, left, is bowled by India's Ravindra Jadeja during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Listen to this article
ICC Match Referee gives ‘average’ rating to Jamtha and Kotla tracks
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The ICC match referee has given “average” rating to both pitches in Nagpur and Delhi, respectively, where India thrashed Australia inside three days to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The ratings will be uploaded on the ICC website but PTI can confirm that match referee Andy Pycroft hasn’t given any adverse report about the two tracks.

While the Australian media went paranoid about the nature of the Nagpur track where the visitors scored 177 and 91 in both innings, India were able to score 400 in their only innings.

In Delhi, Australian batters couldn’t adjust to the up and down nature of the track on the third day and lost last nine second innings wickets for 52 runs.

While Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ruled the roost during the two games, an “Average” rating means that no demerit points are awarded to the venue.

There are six distinct classifications — Very Good, Good, Average, Below Average, Poor and Unfit.

Also Read
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
India vs Australia Live Scorecard
IND vs AUS Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to ...
ind vs aus
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve...
Can we leave KL Rahul alone? He has not done any crime: Harbhajan Singh

Only when a pitch is rated below average, poor or unfit does, it attracts demerit points. The Nagpur venue had once earlier been suspended when an India versus South Africa match ended in two days with ball turning square from first hour.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 23:24 IST
Next Story

Oil demand by India likely to touch new record next fiscal

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News
close