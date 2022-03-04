scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 04, 2022
Must Read

ICC leads tributes to Australia’s Rod Marsh

In a statement on Friday, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice praised ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Marsh’s impressive career and said his impact on and off the field would be remembered for years to come.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 4, 2022 11:02:48 am
Rod Marsh,The cricket world is in mourning after former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh died on Friday aged 74. (Twitter/ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed sadness at the death of former Australia wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh at the age of 74.

In a statement on Friday, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice praised ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Marsh’s impressive career and said his impact on and off the field would be remembered for years to come.

“It is incredibly sad to hear of Rod’s passing. He was a true legend of the game who has been part of international cricket for more than fifty years. His skill and talent with the gloves was exceptional, holding the world record for the number of dismissals at the time of his retirement.

“But his legacy has gone way beyond what he achieved on the field. An ICC Hall of Fame inductee in 2009, he played a significant role in developing young cricketers all around the world, including through his time as the inaugural director of coaching at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, a facility that future generations of players from all countries will continue to benefit from. He will be sorely missed and the thoughts of everyone at the ICC are with his family and friends.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Marsh, who was among the initial inductees to the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009, made his debut against England at Brisbane in 1970 and retired 14 years later with the then world record of 355 victims in 96 Tests. This tally comprised 343 catches and 12 stumpings.

Marsh was also a useful batter and the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century in Tests. He aggregated 3,633 runs in Test cricket including three centuries. In 92 ODIs, he scored 1,225 runs, took 120 catches and effected four stumpings.

Tributes pour in for Rod Marsh:

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In photos: Mohali prepares for Virat Kohli’s 100th Test
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 04: Latest News