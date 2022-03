ICC leads tributes to Australia’s Rod Marsh

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed sadness at the death of former Australia wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh at the age of 74.

In a statement on Friday, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice praised ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Marsh’s impressive career and said his impact on and off the field would be remembered for years to come.

“It is incredibly sad to hear of Rod’s passing. He was a true legend of the game who has been part of international cricket for more than fifty years. His skill and talent with the gloves was exceptional, holding the world record for the number of dismissals at the time of his retirement.

“But his legacy has gone way beyond what he achieved on the field. An ICC Hall of Fame inductee in 2009, he played a significant role in developing young cricketers all around the world, including through his time as the inaugural director of coaching at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, a facility that future generations of players from all countries will continue to benefit from. He will be sorely missed and the thoughts of everyone at the ICC are with his family and friends.”

Marsh, who was among the initial inductees to the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009, made his debut against England at Brisbane in 1970 and retired 14 years later with the then world record of 355 victims in 96 Tests. This tally comprised 343 catches and 12 stumpings.

Marsh was also a useful batter and the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century in Tests. He aggregated 3,633 runs in Test cricket including three centuries. In 92 ODIs, he scored 1,225 runs, took 120 catches and effected four stumpings.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Marsh. A brilliant wicketkeeper and hard-hitting batter, Rod's contribution to Australian cricket was outstanding and he will be truly missed. Our thoughts are with his wife Ros, children Paul, Dan and Jamie and his many friends. pic.twitter.com/DXR0rEyZjx — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 4, 2022

Vale Rod Marsh. Champion cricketer and seventies icon. Haven't been many better behind the sticks. pic.twitter.com/7t0h43ZM1S — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) March 3, 2022