Inaugural Under-19 World Cup for girls next year?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to introduce an Under-19 World Cup for girls as soon as next year, The Indian Express has learnt. At an ICC meeting a few months ago, the members were apprised of the idea of having a global event for girls like the one for Under-19 boys every two years.

Advertising

A source following the development told this paper that there was a good chance that England or Australia could host the inaugural edition as those two countries have the set-up in place for such a tournament. The U-19 (boys) World Cup is scheduled in South Africa early next year.

The idea behind having a junior tournament for girls is to boost women’s cricket across the globe. The ICC is hoping that, like boys, talented girls will get the same exposure, and it will help various countries create a base for the future. Players such as Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson once led their junior national teams and went on to captain their men’s teams.

“There are many countries who might find it tough to find good players, but it could be a good start. It will help them have a base for the future, which all countries lack at the moment. At least, there will be a start and a tournament that these upcoming players can look forward to,” the source said.

In India, post the Lodha Committee’s recommendations, the BCCI introduced various age-groups tournament for girls across the country. Earlier, the Board used to have only a senior tournament.