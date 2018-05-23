Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • ICC gives verdict on amateur cricket video showing batsman getting out in bizarre fashion

ICC gives verdict on amateur cricket video showing batsman getting out in bizarre fashion

The batsman was clean bowled after the ball went on to return from under his feet and went on to knock down the stumps.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 23, 2018 1:20:56 pm
ICC cricket video The video shared by ICC on social media went viral.
Related News

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday gave its verdict on a video of amateur cricket that showed a fan getting bowled out in a weird fashion. In the video that went viral on social media, the batsman was seen taking a hard swing at the ball. But due to the wind speed and uneven playing surface, the ball returned from under his feet, only to knock down the stumps. In a surprise to the cricketing fans, ICC gave its verdict on whether the decision to be given out is fair or not.

The batsman was seen protesting against the on-field decision to be given out but later agreed to went back, making way for his teammate to come and pick up the willow.

“A fan named Hamza sent this video to us this morning asking for a ruling. Unfortunately for the (very unlucky) batsman, law 32.1 confirmed this is…. out!,” ICC said in the video titled “In or Out” posted on Facebook, confirming the on-field decision.

According to ICC’s law 32.1 on playing conditions, “The striker is out bowled if his wicket is put down by a ball delivered by the bowler, not being a no ball, even if it first touches the striker’s bat or person.”

The location from where the video originated remains unclear.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 