ICC directs PCB to bear 60 percent of BCCI’s legal costs

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bear 60 percent of the legal costs which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to bear to defend itself in the ICC’s dispute panel hearing. The PCB had alleged that the BCCI did not honour an agreement signed in 2014 on bilateral cricket and sought a compensation to the tune of $70 million. However, the ICC’s Dispute Panel had dismissed Pakistan Cricket Board’s compensation claim against the India board after which the BCCI filed a counter case against the PCB to recover the legal cost.

In a statement released the ICC said, “The Dispute Panel has determined that the PCB should pay 60 per cent of: “(a) the [BCCI’s] Claimed Costs; and (b) the administrative costs and expenses of the Panel which fall within the scope of paragraph 11.4 of the T/R (including, without limitation, the fees of the Tribunal members, and the costs and expenses they incurred in relation to this matter), the figure whereof is to be supplied to the PCB by the ICC.”

So not only does the PCB have to pay 60 % of what BCCI claimed but another 60 % for the administrative costs and expenses of the dispute Panel including their fee etc.

Earlier, COA Chief Vinod Rai had expressed satisfaction over the judgement by the dispute panel and said that the BCCI will file a compensation case against the PCB to demand the cost of arbitration. “We will make a presentation to the panel and demand entire cost of compensation to be borne by the PCB for the arbitration where there claims have been dismissed,” he had said. ICC also said that the decision from the panel will be final and cannot be challenged.

The PCB released a statement which read: “The PCB notes the ICC Dispute Panel’s decision on BCCI’s claims for their legal expense incurred on the PCB-BCCI dispute. The award of significantly lesser costs than claimed by BCCI reflects that PCB’s case had merits. The PCB, however, reiterates its disappointment in the original decision/award given against it.”