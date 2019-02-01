ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up matches: Complete list of fixtures, dates and venues

ICC on Thursday announced the schedule of the warm-up matches that will be played ahead of the World Cup. All the 10 competing nations will play two official warm-up matches and it will be held at four venues across England and Wales. India will take on New Zealand and then Bangladesh in their respective warm-up fixtures.

ICC on Thursday released a statement in this regard, which said, “The fixtures will be held over five days between May 24-28, and will be hosted at four of the official Tournament Venues; the Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval.”

India will play their first warm-up match against New Zealand on May 25 at the Oval and will head to Cardiff to play their second fixture on May 28. A proper 50-over format will be followed but the game will not carry the official ODI status as teams are allowed to field all members of theie 15-men squads during the match.

“These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the Cricket World Cup,” said World Cup 2019 Managing Director Steve Elworthy.

Here are the fixtures of the warm-up matches:

May 24, Bristol: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

May 24, Cardiff: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

May 25, Southampton: England vs Australia

May 25, London: India vs New Zealand

May 26, Bristol: South Africa vs West Indies

May 26, Cardiff: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

May 27, Southampton: Australia vs Sri Lanka

May 27, London: England vs Afghanistan

May 28, Bristol: West Indies vs New Zealand

May 28, Cardiff: India vs Bangladesh

The World Cup will begin on May 20 and the final will be played on July 14. This is for the first time that the tournament is being played in a round-robin format, which means all the teams will clash with each other. Hosts England will kick-start the World Cup as they lock horns with South Africa in the first match of the mega-event. India will play their first match against Proteas on June 5 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.