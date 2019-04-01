ICC introduce Instagram handles on shirts, Twitter poll for coin toss among various changes

International Cricket Council has introduced a slew of changes to the game which will be introduced over the coming few months. The global cricketing body will bring in Instagram handles on the back of the shirt in Test matches, a Twitter poll to replace coin toss, shorts to combat heat and commentators on the field to appeal to the young fans.

Advertising

The announcement was made via Twitter in which ICC said, “As part of our efforts to make the game more appealing to younger generations, the ICC will be applying both numbers and Instagram handles to kits from the beginning of the World Test Championship.”

This suggestion has already been discussed and ICC has given the green light for its implementation from the Ashes which is the beginning of the World Test Championship. Numbers on shirt are already implemented in Australian and English domestic cricket.

In further changes ahead of the World Test Championship, the tradition of the coin toss will be replaced by a @Twitter poll, allowing fans at home to decide who bats and bowls! pic.twitter.com/7wOuB8psZJ — ICC (@ICC) 1 April 2019

In a move to bring fans even closer to the sport, broadcasters will have the option to position commentators on the field of play behind the slips cordon 🎙 pic.twitter.com/l8FMdFcCZ9 — ICC (@ICC) 1 April 2019

Two minor changes will be made to cricket terminology with no balls and dot balls to henceforth be known as ‘Faults’ and ‘Aces’. pic.twitter.com/3gFdhO4c59 — ICC (@ICC) 1 April 2019

“Yes, it starts from August 1 for the World Test Championship. It is a part of the wider plan to promote Test cricket,” Claire Furlong, ICC’s GM Manager (Strategic Communications) was quoted as saying by PTI earlier.

Advertising

Former England captain Michael Vaughan approved of the idea and commented, “Social media handles on the back of Test Shirts is exactly what should happen … Love the idea … ” while former India player Aakash Chopra was less enthused. “Whatsapp Numbers and Twitter Handles next??” he tweeted.

Whatsapp Numbers and Twitter Handles next?? https://t.co/i3OtzBwgOv — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 1 April 2019

Other changes announced also broke tradition with Twitter poll to replace coin toss. In the Big Bash League, coin toss was replaced by a flip of the bat. Additionally, teams can switch to shorts during a Test match if the temperature goes over 35 degrees celsius; commentators can be stationed behind the slips cordon; like baseball, a fielding team can go for a ‘double wicket play’ by running out a batsman after taking a catch; no balls and dot balls to henceforth be known as ‘Faults’ and ‘Aces’ and runs scored in the evening session of a day/night Test will count for double. In the final new rule, the tiebreaker for the World Test Championship table will be ‘Away Runs.’

Runs scored in the evening session of day/night Tests will count double, creating a new and exciting strategic element 🌙✖2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Hqzzwe8sbY — ICC (@ICC) 1 April 2019

The idea of commentators in the slips isn’t new either. During West Indies vs Rest of the World XI at Lord’s for a Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge for charity, former England captain Nasser Hussain ventured on the field with a microphone in his hand and a GoPro camera on his head.

Bear in mind, today’s date may have something to do with the radical changes!