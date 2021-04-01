ICC Cricket Committee approves changes to third umpire protocols, DRS

The logic given was that with teams availing three Decision Review System (DRS) appeals and being able to retain them in case of Umpires' Call, the risk of wrong decisions affecting a game has reduced considerably. (File photo of Anil Chaudhary)

The ICC Cricket Committee, led by former Indian captain Anil Kumble, on Thursday approved three changes to the Decision Review System (DRS) as well as third umpire protocols that had recently come into criticism.

Discussing the current issues being faced in International cricket, the ICC decided that for LBW reviews, the height margin of the Wicket Zone will be lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire’s Call margin around the stumps for both height and width.

Additionally, a player will be able to ask the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball before deciding to review an LBW decision.

Also, the 3rd Umpire will check a replay of any short run that has been called and correct any error prior to the next ball being bowled.

The decisions were taken following a series of virtual conference calls. Kumble said: “The Cricket Committee had an excellent discussion around Umpire’s call and analysed its use extensively. The principle underpinning DRS was to correct clear errors in the game whilst ensuring the role of the umpire as the decision maker on the field of play was preserved, bearing in mind the element of prediction involved with the technology.”

“Umpire’s Call allows that to happen, which is why it is important it remains,” he added.

The ICC also announced that the interim COVID-19 regulations that were introduced in 2020 to allow international cricket to resume as quickly and safely as possible will continue to be applied.

Two changes have been approved to the women’s ODI playing conditions; firstly, the discretionary 5-over batting powerplay has been removed and secondly, all tied matches will be decided by a Super Over.

It was decided that Test and ODI status shall be permanently awarded to all Full Member women’s teams. Additionally, it was agreed that all matches at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games be classified as women’s T20 Internationals.

Changes in ICC events

The Board agreed to postpone the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2021 which was due to be held in Bangladesh at the end of the year. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the establishment and subsequent development of the U19 programmes in many countries and teams would not be able prepare appropriately for a global event later this year. As such, the inaugural event will now take place in January 2023.

The global qualifier for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, will also be postponed and will now be held in December 2021.