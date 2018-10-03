ICC investigating corruption in Sri Lankan cricket

ICC are probing allegations of corruption in Sri Lankan cricket. ICC are probing allegations of corruption in Sri Lankan cricket.

The International Cricket Council says it is investigating “serious” allegations of corruption in Sri Lanka. ICC anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement Wednesday that the inquiries are continuing “so it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

“But I can confirm that we have, at their request, provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan president, prime minister and sports minister.”

Marshall said the investigations do not involve a pending five-match one-day series, one Twenty20 match and a one-off Test between England and Sri Lanka.

The one-day series begins Oct. 10 in Dambula, but the teams will play a two-day tour match on Friday and Saturday in Colombo.

“I’d like to make it clear that these investigations have been underway for a considerable time and do not relate to the series about to start in Sri Lanka,” Marshall said. “However, I will take the opportunity to brief both the teams over the coming days to ensure they remain alert to the risks from would be corruptors.”

