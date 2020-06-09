ICC confirms Covid-19 substitutes and saliva ban on interim basis

ICC has also approved a relaxation of rules on apparel logos. ICC has also approved a relaxation of rules on apparel logos.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced interim changes to playing regulations, including Covid-19 substitutes for Test cricket and the ban on use on saliva to shine the ball among others.

In a statement released on its website, the ICC wrote: “Teams will be allowed to replace players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest like-for-like replacement.”

“However, the regulation for COVID-19 replacements will not be applicable in ODIs and T20Is.”

On the ban on applying saliva to the ball it said: “Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.”

“A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommenced.”

On non-neutral umpires it stated: “The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel. The ICC will be able to appoint locally based match officials from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials.”

