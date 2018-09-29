ICC increases penalty for ball tampering under new Code of Conduct

Steve Smith and David Warner were sent home and handed hefty bans by Cricket Australia after admission of ball-tampering. (Source: Reuters) Steve Smith and David Warner were sent home and handed hefty bans by Cricket Australia after admission of ball-tampering. (Source: Reuters)

International Cricket Council (ICC), the governing body for cricket, has released a new set of rules regarding ICC Code of Conduct and ICC Playing Conditions. It has also updated the rules regarding the controversial Duckworth-Lewis-Stern System (DLS). One of the major changes to the code of conduct revolves around ball tampering charges.

The changes will come into effect from September 30, when the first ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played in Kimberley.

‘Changing the condition of the ball’ category of ICC Code of Conduct will now incurr a Level 3 offence. These changes were approved in the ICC Board Meeting during the Dublin Annual Conference on July 2. It comes in the aftermath of the controversy surrounding Australia’s David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft against South Africa. All three were handed varying suspensions by ICC and Cricket Australia. Additionally, the maximum sanction for a Level 3 offence has been increased from eight suspension points to 12 suspension points (equivalent to 6 Test matches or 12 ODIs).

New offences have been introduced as well: ‘Attempting to gain and unfair advantage (cheating, other than ball-tampering)’, ‘Personal abuse’, ‘Audible obscenity’and ‘Disobeying an umpire’s instructions’.

Meanwhile, a third version has been introduced of the DLS System, introduced in 2004, following detailed analysis of 700 ODIs and 428 T20Is, which comprised of over 240,000 outcomes of individual deliveries.

With a year to the World Cup in England, ICC has not made any serious changes to the existing playing conditions. Minor tweaks include ‘allowing a match to be concluded before a scheduled interval’ and ‘not allowing boundary rope to be any more than 10 yards from the edge of the available playing area, unless the boundary is the maximum 90 yards from the centre of the pitch.

