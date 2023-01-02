scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

ICC clears air on Michael Neser’s catch against Sydney Sixers

Nesser after the game had said, “I knew (Matt) Renshaw did it a couple of years ago. I didn’t know if they’d changed the rules and thankfully they didn’t change the rules,”

Micheal Nesser after taking a catch against Sydney Sixers on the left. (ICC) ICC logo on the right. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
ICC clears air on Michael Neser’s catch against Sydney Sixers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

ICC has cleared the air on Michael Nesser’s controversial catch for Brisbane Heat of Sydney Sixer’s Jordan Silk on Sunday at Gabba in Brisbane.

ICC has shared an explainer in which it mentioned the relevant laws, saying, “Law 19.5.2 states: A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.”

“It is important to note that as long as the fielder’s first touch of the ball is inside the boundary line, they are allowed to finish the catch however they like, provided their feet are not grounded with the ball over the boundary. Neser’s initial contact with the ball, the timing of his jump and the eventual catch were all within the laws of the game, the batter was correctly declared out,” ICC added.

This is the second time a Brisbane heat player pulled off such acrobatics near the boundary line. Nesser after the game had said, “I knew (Matt) Renshaw did it a couple of years ago. I didn’t know if they’d changed the rules and thankfully they didn’t change the rules,”

Brisbane Heat won a nail biting contest by 15 runs in a high-scoring game. During the 19th over off the innings off the bowling of Steketee well set Jordan Silk 41(23) lofted one into the stands. However, Nesser took a stunner to turn the game in the favour of Heat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Mathew Kuhnemann was the pick of the bowlers for the Heat with his 2-31(4) as they defended 225 runs.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 16:39 IST
Next Story

SRK to Fardeen Khan: Actors who are returning to silver screen in 2023 after hiatus

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 02: Latest News
close