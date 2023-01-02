ICC clears air on Michael Neser’s catch against Sydney Sixers

ICC has cleared the air on Michael Nesser’s controversial catch for Brisbane Heat of Sydney Sixer’s Jordan Silk on Sunday at Gabba in Brisbane.

ICC has shared an explainer in which it mentioned the relevant laws, saying, “Law 19.5.2 states: A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.”

“It is important to note that as long as the fielder’s first touch of the ball is inside the boundary line, they are allowed to finish the catch however they like, provided their feet are not grounded with the ball over the boundary. Neser’s initial contact with the ball, the timing of his jump and the eventual catch were all within the laws of the game, the batter was correctly declared out,” ICC added.

This is the second time a Brisbane heat player pulled off such acrobatics near the boundary line. Nesser after the game had said, “I knew (Matt) Renshaw did it a couple of years ago. I didn’t know if they’d changed the rules and thankfully they didn’t change the rules,”

Brisbane Heat won a nail biting contest by 15 runs in a high-scoring game. During the 19th over off the innings off the bowling of Steketee well set Jordan Silk 41(23) lofted one into the stands. However, Nesser took a stunner to turn the game in the favour of Heat.

Mathew Kuhnemann was the pick of the bowlers for the Heat with his 2-31(4) as they defended 225 runs.