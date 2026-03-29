ICC chief Jay Shah rises to 22nd spot in IE 100 list of most powerful Indians in 2026

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International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah rose to the 22nd spot in the IE 100 list of the most powerful people in India in 2026, unveiled on Sunday.
Shah, who took over as the ICC chairman on December 1, 2024, is the highest-ranked sports administrator in the IE 100 list this year, moving up two places from the 24th position in 2025. Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani maintained her position at No. 26 from last year.
IE100: Check out the full list of most powerful Indians in 2026
Shah is one of four men from the Indian cricket fraternity to be named in the rankings. Senior men’s head coach Gautam Gambhir took the 74th position on the list, ahead of former India captain Virat Kohli (75) and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah (82).
Shah spearheaded the BCCI as its secretary between October 2019 and November 2024 before moving to the ICC chair, making him one of the most powerful sports administrators in the world. His journey in cricket administration spans over 15 years, starting with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) before his subsequent foray into the BCCI and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
The youngest independent chair of the ICC, Shah, played a key role in cricket becoming a part of the Olympics for the 2028 LA Games.
Administrators
No. 22 – Jay Shah
No. 26 – Nita Ambani
Sportspersons
No. 74 – Gautam Gambhir
No. 75 – Virat Kohli
No. 82 – Jasprit Bumrah
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