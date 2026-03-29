ICC chief Jay Shah rises to 22nd spot in IE 100 list of most powerful Indians in 2026

Jay Shah was named at No. 22 in the IE100 list of powerful Indians in 2026. (ICC)

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah rose to the 22nd spot in the IE 100 list of the most powerful people in India in 2026, unveiled on Sunday.

Shah, who took over as the ICC chairman on December 1, 2024, is the highest-ranked sports administrator in the IE 100 list this year, moving up two places from the 24th position in 2025. Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani maintained her position at No. 26 from last year.

IE100: Check out the full list of most powerful Indians in 2026

Shah is one of four men from the Indian cricket fraternity to be named in the rankings. Senior men’s head coach Gautam Gambhir took the 74th position on the list, ahead of former India captain Virat Kohli (75) and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah (82).