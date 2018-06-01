ICC Chief asks Al Jazeera to co-operate in fixing probe

David Richardson had stated earlier that weeding out corruption in cricket is a continuous process. David Richardson had stated earlier that weeding out corruption in cricket is a continuous process.

The ICC has asked Al Jazeera to release “all material relating to corruption in cricket” so that it can probe the allegations of pitch fixing and spot-fixing it had made in a sting operation. “We will conduct a full, thorough and fair investigation,” said ICC CEO David Richardson in a statement. “I ask Al Jazeera to release to us all the material they have relating to corruption in cricket. We will conduct a full, thorough and fair investigation and will ensure no stone is left unturned as we examine all allegations of corruption made in the programme. To do so, we need to see all the evidence they state they possess.”

“I am encouraged by their public commitment to cooperate and now ask that they do so, in releasing all relevant material. We understand and fully respect the need to protect journalistic sources and our ACU team have worked with other media companies on that basis. However, to prove or disprove these allegations, we need to see the evidence referred to in the programme.”

Al Jazeera had claimed in the sting operation that Test matches involving India, Sri Lanka, Australia and England were all brought under suspicion of illegal practices. Richardson had stated earlier that there were criminals “swanning around” cricket and that weeding them out is a continuous process.

