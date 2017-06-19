ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Why don’t you cross the border and celebrate Pak win, Gautam Gambhir tells Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Gautam Gambhir spoke out strongly after India’s defeat to Pakistan. (Source: PTI File) Gautam Gambhir spoke out strongly after India’s defeat to Pakistan. (Source: PTI File)

Gautam Gambhir clearly was in no mood to mince words after India lost by a massive 180-run margin to arch-rivals in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval on Sunday. After Hurriyat Conference’s Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s tweet talking about the celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir and it “feeling like Eid”, India batsman Gambhir suggested the politician cross the border and do the same.

In the initial tweet by Farooq, he said, “Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan”. In reply, Gambhir said, “A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don’t u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing”.

Earlier after Pakistan booked their place in the final by beating England by eight wickets in the semis, Farooq had tweeted, “As we were finishing taraweeh,could hear the fire crackers bursting, well played team #Paksitan. Best of luck for the finals!”.

Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) 18 June 2017

A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don’t u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 18 June 2017

Gambhir is not new to taking a stand and a firm one against those who support Pakistan while residing in India. He has also called for people to stand up and salute the Army officers as part of an initiative with a radio channel.

