ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ahead of Pakistan match, Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav spend time with family; see pic

While the Indian cricketers are gearing up for the clash against Pakistan that is scheduled to take place on Sunday, they are also spending time with family prior to the start of their campaign. Recently, Shikhar Dhawan and Umesh Yadav went out for dinner with their wives.

Dhawan took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Instagram account that said, “Enjoying dinner with @umeshyaadav and his wife #Family bonding😊😊👍🏼👍🏼”

The left-handed batsman has been in sublime form and has notched up some decent scores under his belt in the warm up games against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively. India defeated New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L Method) while thumped Bangladesh by 240 runs after bundling them out for a score of 84 runs while they were chasing a target of 325.

Umesh on the other side has been impressive with the ball in the warm-up games. The right-handed fast bowler bowled at a decent economy rate while also bagged a total of 4 wickets in two matches. India are placed in Group B alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa. They begin the tournament on Sunday against arch rivals Pakistan while take on Sri Lanka and South Africa later in group stage matches.

The Men in Blue are going into the competition to defend the title that they won in 2013 edition under the captaincy of MS Dhoni after defeating hosts England by 5 runs in the final match.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

