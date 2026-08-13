ICC CEO says era of ‘randomly scheduled bilateral’ has to end

With franchise leagues popping up across the country, bilateral cricket faces an existential threat. The future of One Day Internationals is in jeopardy as fans, pundits, and even some players find it hard to justify three-match ODI series.

ICC CEO Sanjoy Gupta echoed these sentiments, saying the era has come to an end, but resources have to be invested to change the current situation.

“The era of randomly scheduled bilateral series has to come to an end, because countries will not be able to sustain cricket without context, culture, competition, and competitiveness, which require significant investment of resources, both financial and non-financial,” Gupta told PTI.