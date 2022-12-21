scorecardresearch
ICC CEO pitches for more Test-playing nations to tour Pakistan

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, left,, Mohammad Rizwan, center, and Sarfraz Ahmed, clap for teammate Azhar Ali, who played his last match due to retirement, as they walks off field on the end of third test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Geoff Allardice is keen to see more Test cricket being played in Pakistan following the successful completion of the three-match series against the Ben Stokes-led England.

The three matches, played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi, saw spectators give a huge thumbs up to Test cricket, even though the hosts lost the series 0-3. Australia also toured Pakistan earlier this year, with packed stadiums for the three-Test series indicating the fans’ craze for the longest format of the game in the country.

“The fans in Pakistan are passionate about the game and passionate about their team, but most importantly they are welcoming of visitors,” Allardice told Pakistan Cricket.

“I have always had great experiences when I have travelled to Pakistan and I have been to see a few series over the last few years and the welcome is always very warm.” Pakistan will host reigning World Test champions New Zealand for a two-Test series beginning in Karachi on December 26.

Allardice was optimistic Test cricket will continue to flourish in Pakistan at a time when major Test-playing nations such as Australia and England are seeing a noticeable drop in stadium attendance.

“Pakistan is one of the strongest cricketing countries in the ICC membership,” Allardice said.

“To have series like this (versus England) taking place and fans travelling to Pakistan and New Zealand starting in a few days time for their Test series as well is a huge step forward to getting cricket back in Pakistan on a regular basis.”

