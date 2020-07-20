ICC board to discuss future of T20 World Cup on Monday

A lot of member boards, including the BCCI want clarity on the future of the T20 World Cup. (Source: File) A lot of member boards, including the BCCI want clarity on the future of the T20 World Cup. (Source: File)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is scheduled to meet at 3.30pm IST on Monday to discuss the future of the T20 World Cup. According to a source, the ICC had been mulling on taking a decision on the T20 World Cup’s future at its Full Council in mid-July. But the Full Council has been deferred indefinitely because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A lot of Members boards, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) want clarity on the future of the ICC event so they can plan bilateral series. The BCCI Apex Council took the decision to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) in October-November, likely in the UAE, should the ICC postpone the T20 World Cup. Hosts Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman Earl Eddings has already spoken about staging the T20 World Cup in October-November being “unrealistic”.

Postponement of the world event would see Member boards lose out on their respective revenue share from the global body. At the same time, there’s a school of thought that a World Cup behind closed doors isn’t a “realistic” option. It would be interesting to see if the ICC Board decides the T20 World Cup’s fate tomorrow.

