ICC Awards 2018: Full list of winners

Virat Kohli became the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year awards following an extraordinary 2018. The India captain has become the first player to win all three top awards after being named captain of the Test and ODI teams as well.

Advertising

In 2018, Kohli scored 1,322 Test runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 matches with five hundreds during the calendar year while in 14 ODIs he amassed 1202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is through the year.

Kohli was the unanimous choice of the elite panel for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy with South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada coming in second to him for both this award and the ICC Test Player of the Year award. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was runner up to Kohli for the ICC ODI Player of the Year award.

ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year ✅

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year ✅

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year ✅

Captain of ICC Test Team of the Year ✅

Captain of ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year ✅ Let’s hear from the man himself, @imvKohli! #ICCAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3M2pxyC44n — ICC (@ICC) 22 January 2019

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli (India) with Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) second.

ICC Test Player of the Year: Virat Kohli (India) with Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) second.

ICC ODI Player of the Year: Virat Kohli (India) with Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) second.

ICC Test Team of the Year: Tom Latham (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India) (c), Henry Nicholls (New Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), Jason Holder (Windies), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

ICC ODI Team of the Year: Rohit Sharma (India), Jonny Bairstow (England), Virat Kohli (India) (c), Joe Root (England), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Jos Buttler (England) (wk), Ben Stokes (England), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), Jasprit Bumrah (India)

ICC Emerging Player of the Year: Rishabh Pant (India)

ICC Associate Player of the Year: Calum McLeod (Scotland)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award: Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

ICC Umpire of the Year: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)

ICC T20I Performance of the Year: Aaron Finch (Australia) for 172 against Zimbabwe in Harare in July, 2018

ICC Fan’s Moment of the Year: India winning U19 World Cup

Advertising

Panel which made the selection: Javed Hamid Kakar, Emal Pasarly (Afghanistan); Lisa Sthalekar, Andrew Wu, Mike Hussey (Australia) Utpal Shuvro, M. Farid Ahmed, Athar Ali Khan (Bangladesh); Julian Guyer, Lawrence Booth, Nasser Hussain (England); Deep Dasgupta, Sunandan Lele, Jasvinder Sidhu (India); Ian Callendar, Barry Chambers (Ireland); Mark Geenty, Ian Smith (New Zealand); Peter Borren (Netherlands); Ramiz Raja, Abdul Mohi Shah, Mazhar Arshad, Bazid Khan (Pakistan); Shaun Pollock, Neil Manthorp, Firdose Moonda (South Africa); Saroj Pathirana, Russel Arnold, Rex Clementine (Sri Lanka); Peter Della Penna (USA), Ian Bishop, Barry Wilkinson, Vinode Mamchan (West Indies); Trisan Holme, Mehluli Sibanda, Mpumelelo Mbangwa (Zimbabwe).