ICC asks who bowled most expensive T20I over, Stuart Broad’s reply wins internet

England’s Stuart Broad replied to ICC’s trivia for fans. (Source: AP) England’s Stuart Broad replied to ICC’s trivia for fans. (Source: AP)

India’s bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube was smashed by the Kiwi pair of Ross Taylor and Tim Siefert in the fifth T20I against New Zealand Sunday. The New Zealand batting pair combined to smash the 26-year-old seamer for 34 runs in an over, which included four sixes, one single, and one boundary no-ball. An ICC social media post on the incident, however, got laughs after England bowler Stuart Broad responded.

Dube effectively became the second most expensive T20I bowler in the world, topping the most runs given by an Indian in an over. Despite India beating New Zealand in the fifth T20I for a series whitewash, ICC posted on social media asking fans if they knew who bowled the most expensive T20I over in the history of the game.

“6, 6, 4, 1, 4nb, 6, 6 = 34 runs. Shivam Dube bowled the second-most expensive over in T20I history today! Do you remember the first?” asked ICC. Stuart Broad, who holds the record, won the internet with his comical answer which just said: ‘Nope’.

Stuart Broad participates in ICC trivia for fans Stuart Broad participates in ICC trivia for fans

Yuvraj Singh’s carnage in Broad’s infamous over yielded 36 runs in 2007 World T20s and remains the most expensive over in T20I history. Singh hit Broad for six sixes at the Kingsmead in Durban.

On Sunday, Dube overtook Stuart Binny, who had once conceded 32 runs against West Indies in 2016.

The Indian pacers, led by the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, shared seven wickets among them for 25 runs in match-changing 7.2 overs to restrict the Kiwis to 156 for nine while defending 163 for three.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd