Monday, May 10, 2021
Babar Azam, Alyssa Healy voted ICC players of the month for April

Babar Azam's match-winning 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa helped him reach a career-best 865 points. He also scored a brilliant 122 from 59 balls in a T20I against the Proteas.

By: PTI | Dubai |
May 10, 2021 2:34:06 pm
babar azam, babar azam 122 vs sa, south africa vs pakistan 3rd t20i, sa vs pak 3rd t20i, pak vs sa 3rd t20i, babar azam t20 record, babar azam odi rankingsPakistan's Babar Azam raises his helmet to celebrate scoring a T20I century against South Africa. (AP)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Australian women’s team wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy were on Monday declared the ICC players of the month for their stellar performances during the month of April.

Azam won the award for his consistent and outstanding performances across all formats in the recently concluded series against South Africa and was chosen as the April winner by fans and the ICC voting academy.

His match-winning 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa helped Azam gain 13 rating points to reach a career-best 865 points.

He also contributed 122 from 59 balls in Pakistan’s successful chase in the third match of a T20I series against the same opposition.

“The world bats in two ways in white ball cricket. One way is to destroy attacks with muscle and force and then there is the Babar Azam way, like conducting a batting symphony with punch, panache and flair, and he deserves to win this award,” Ramiz Raja, representing the ICC Voting Academy, said in a release.

From the Southern Stars, Healy was deservingly chosen for her dominant show against all types of bowling in the recent series against New Zealand.

Healy played three ODIs against New Zealand, scoring 155 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 98.72. She finished as the leading run-scorer in Australia’s series victory over New Zealand that extended their record-winning streak to 24 ODIs.

Commenting on Healy’s performance, Ian Bishop representing the ICC Voting Academy said, “Healy deserves to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month – April as she added the runs at the top consistently and at a good tempo to help set up Australia’s scoring in chases and target setting across all three games of their record-breaking series.”

