ICC appoints recruitment firm to search for new CEO

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that global executive recruitment company, Egon Zehnder has been appointed to conduct the search for a new Chief Executive (CEO) following the end of David Richardson’s tenure next summer.

“This is a pivotal time for our game and we need to appoint a Chief Executive who can oversee the delivery of our new global strategy for cricket which is focused on the growth of the game in both traditional and non-traditional markets,” ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said in a statement.

“The strategy is bold in its ambition and the ICC Board is committed to a search that takes us beyond cricket to identify a strong leader who can propel the sport forward into a period of significant and sustained global growth, particularly in new markets.

“We have appointed Egon Zehnder to ensure we undertake a truly global search and select our new CEO from the most competitive pool of talent possible,” he added.

Egon Zehnder specialise in executive and CEO search, succession and transition with offices in 40 countries around the world. Neil Waters from Egon Zehnder will be leading the search on behalf of the ICC Board.

