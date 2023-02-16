scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

ICC apologises after incorrectly naming India as No.1 Test team over Australia

The ICC clarified that Australia was still ranked first in Test matches. One-day and Twenty20 rankings are both led by India.

Ind vs Aus, Border Gavaskar Trophy, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, ICC test rankings, International Cricket CouncilAustralia's captain Pat Cummins, left, celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, during the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, India, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

After naming India as the world’s top-ranked Test team on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday morning apologised for briefly and “erroneously” listing India as number one.

Later, the ICC clarified that Australia was still ranked first in Test matches. One-day and Twenty20 rankings are both led by India.

“The ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

Meanwhile, India will have history on their side when the second Test begins on Friday at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the hosts haven’t lost a Test match since 1987.

While team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid says that they will not be carried away by the records and will focus on their game in the coming days.

“We don’t look at previous history and go back in time,” Dravid told reporters. “We cannot get carried away by that. Australia are an experienced team and have good players who know they want to come back,” he said.

Dravid also cleared the air around Shreyas Iyer’s availability for the second India-Australia Test starting on February 17th.

Advertisement

“It is always good to have somebody back from injury. We never like to lose people to injuries and it is never nice for a team, nice for that individual and glad that he (Iyer) is fit. We will take a call after a couple of training sessions,” Dravid said on Iyer’s fitness.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Today, he has done some training. We will again assess it tomorrow as well when he comes in for a light hit and see how he feels,” the head coach added. “But certainly, if he is ready to take the load of a five-day Test match, then without doubt, with his performances in the past, he will walk straight into the side,” he further added.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 11:19 IST
Next Story

Lost movie review: Yami Gautam film is nicely atmospheric but ultimately dissatisfying

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Photo feature: Kohli’s special batting session against spinners, the first look at the pitch for the 2nd Test, India’s training session in Delhi
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News
close