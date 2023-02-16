ICC apologises after incorrectly naming India as No.1 Test team over Australia

After naming India as the world’s top-ranked Test team on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday morning apologised for briefly and “erroneously” listing India as number one.

Later, the ICC clarified that Australia was still ranked first in Test matches. One-day and Twenty20 rankings are both led by India.

“The ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, India will have history on their side when the second Test begins on Friday at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the hosts haven’t lost a Test match since 1987.

While team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid says that they will not be carried away by the records and will focus on their game in the coming days.

“We don’t look at previous history and go back in time,” Dravid told reporters. “We cannot get carried away by that. Australia are an experienced team and have good players who know they want to come back,” he said.

Dravid also cleared the air around Shreyas Iyer’s availability for the second India-Australia Test starting on February 17th.

“It is always good to have somebody back from injury. We never like to lose people to injuries and it is never nice for a team, nice for that individual and glad that he (Iyer) is fit. We will take a call after a couple of training sessions,” Dravid said on Iyer’s fitness.

“Today, he has done some training. We will again assess it tomorrow as well when he comes in for a light hit and see how he feels,” the head coach added. “But certainly, if he is ready to take the load of a five-day Test match, then without doubt, with his performances in the past, he will walk straight into the side,” he further added.